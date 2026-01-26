Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$120.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Raymond James Financial from C$95.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Friday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Cargojet from C$151.00 to C$143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$95.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$127.62.

Get Cargojet alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CJT

Cargojet Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CJT opened at C$93.74 on Friday. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$65.60 and a twelve month high of C$128.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$82.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$89.83.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$219.90 million for the quarter. Cargojet had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Cargojet will post 5.890933 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 17.79%.

Cargojet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.