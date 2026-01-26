Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Price Target to GBX 230

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 245 to GBX 230 in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 450 to GBX 300 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 250 to GBX 235 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 290 to GBX 225 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 200 price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.13.
B&M European Value Retail Price Performance
B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported GBX 7.20 earnings per share for the quarter. B&M European Value Retail had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 43.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that B&M European Value Retail will post 38.4814815 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Tjeerd Jegen bought 31,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 155 per share, with a total value of £49,367.50. Insiders purchased a total of 123,950 shares of company stock valued at $19,757,500 over the last quarter. Insiders own 22.79% of the company’s stock.
Key B&M European Value Retail News
Here are the key news stories impacting B&M European Value Retail this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Shore Capital reaffirmed its “buy” rating on BME, maintaining analyst support for the shares despite recent headwinds. Read More.
- Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target from GBX 163 to GBX 170 but kept an “underweight” rating — a modestly higher target but still a cautious stance from a large broker, which may limit upside from institutional buyers. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: B&M cut profit guidance after increased investments in pricing and clearance activity, citing margin pressure from those actions — this operational outlook change is the most direct negative catalyst for the share move. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity trimmed its price target from GBX 245 to GBX 230 but kept a “buy” rating, signaling reduced upside expectations after the company’s guidance and margin actions. Read More.
- Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank lowered its price target from GBX 180 to GBX 175 while maintaining a “buy” rating — another analyst cut to targets that adds downward pressure on sentiment. Read More.
About B&M European Value Retail
B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Munsbach, Luxembourg.
