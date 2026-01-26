SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Receives $21.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.8966.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, December 5th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 price target on SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Friday, December 5th.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 52 week low of $13.46 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.77.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.19 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $176,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 560,589 shares in the company, valued at $8,307,928.98. This represents a 2.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Peek acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.89 per share, for a total transaction of $595,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have sold 361,394 shares of company stock worth $5,558,207 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SentinelOne by 102.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 700.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

