Analysts Set Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target at C$153.53

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$153.53.

CNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$154.00 to C$153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$151.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$136.78 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of C$126.11 and a 1-year high of C$154.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$84.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$135.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$133.45.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 31.20%.The company had revenue of C$4.17 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.2610275 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the U.S. Gulf Coast, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

