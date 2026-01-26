Life Time Group’s (LTH) Buy Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reiterated their buy rating on shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in a report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on Life Time Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Shares of Life Time Group stock opened at $29.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.68. Life Time Group has a twelve month low of $24.14 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.23.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Life Time Group had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $782.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.93 million. Analysts forecast that Life Time Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric J. Buss sold 74,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,089,360.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 380,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,678,158.15. This trade represents a 16.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its position in Life Time Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 43,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Life Time Group by 144.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Life Time Group by 98.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Life Time Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Company preliminary results show material beats and strong profit recovery — Life Time reported estimated Q4 and FY?2025 results that imply double?digit revenue growth, large percentage increases in net income and EPS vs. prior year, and higher adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS ranges, reinforcing the message of operating leverage and margin improvement. PR Newswire: Preliminary Q4 & FY2025 Results

Positive Sentiment: Updated guidance topped consensus — Life Time raised its Q4 and FY?2025 EPS and revenue guidance above analyst estimates (Q4 adjusted EPS range of $0.32–$0.34 vs. $0.29 consensus; FY?2025 adjusted EPS $1.41–$1.44 vs. $1.38 consensus), supporting higher near?term earnings expectations. This guidance lift is a primary driver of the stock's move. MSN: Shares Surge on Strong Q4 Preliminary Results

Positive Sentiment: Analyst support reinforces the rally — Guggenheim (reported via Benzinga) reaffirmed a Buy rating and a $36 price target, implying upside from current levels and lending credibility to the company's outlook among institutional investors. Benzinga: Guggenheim Reaffirms Buy

Neutral Sentiment: Company introduced selective FY?2026 guidance but omitted EPS detail — Life Time provided revenue guidance targets for fiscal 2026 but did not give an EPS range in its initial release, leaving some forward?earnings clarity incomplete for investors. PR Newswire: Select FY2026 Guidance

Neutral Sentiment: Community/PR activity with limited financial impact — The Life Time Foundation announced charitable investments tied to the Miami Marathon weekend; positive for brand/ESG but unlikely to move near?term fundamentals. PR Newswire: Foundation Investments

Negative Sentiment: Some uncertainty remains around FY?2026 profitability and cadence — while revenue targets were provided, missing EPS guidance and reliance on preliminary unaudited figures mean investors may still demand more detail in upcoming filings or the earnings call before fully re?rating the stock. PR Newswire: Guidance Details

Life Time Group (NYSE: LTH) is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company’s core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

