PPG Industries (PPG) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 27th. Analysts expect PPG Industries to post earnings of $1.60 per share and revenue of $3.7723 billion for the quarter. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.600-7.700 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PPG Industries to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $112.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $90.24 and a 12-month high of $124.74. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In other PPG Industries news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $572,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,290. This represents a 15.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.86.

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

