Head-To-Head Survey: Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) vs. Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL)

Swvl (NASDAQ:SWVL – Get Free Report) and Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Swvl and Inspired Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

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Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swvl N/A N/A N/A Inspired Entertainment -5.59% -1,176.67% -0.53%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Swvl shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.4% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Swvl shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Inspired Entertainment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swvl $17.21 million 0.82 -$10.34 million N/A N/A Inspired Entertainment $304.10 million 0.54 -$17.00 million ($0.59) -10.36

This table compares Swvl and Inspired Entertainment”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Swvl has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspired Entertainment.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Swvl and Inspired Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swvl 1 0 0 0 1.00 Inspired Entertainment 2 1 4 1 2.50

Inspired Entertainment has a consensus target price of $12.83, suggesting a potential upside of 110.04%. Given Inspired Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inspired Entertainment is more favorable than Swvl.

Volatility & Risk

Swvl has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspired Entertainment has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inspired Entertainment beats Swvl on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swvl

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Swvl Holdings Corp. provides mass transit ridesharing services. It offers B2C Swvl Retail, which provides riders with a network of minibuses and other vehicles running on fixed or semi-fixed routes within cities; Swvl Travel that allows riders to book rides on long-distance intercity routes on vehicle available through the Swvl platform or through third-party services; and Swvl Business, a transport as a service enterprise product for businesses, schools, municipal transit agencies, and other customers. Swvl Holdings Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Inspired Entertainment

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Inspired Entertainment, Inc., a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games. The Virtual Sports segment designs, develops, markets, and distributes ultra-high-definition sports games, including greyhounds, tennis, motor racing, cycling, cricket, speedway, golf, and dart, and other horse racing games under the V-Play Soccer, V-Play Women's Soccer, V-Play Football, V-Play Basketball, V-Play Baseball, and V-Play NFLA names. The Interactive segment provides a range of random number generated casino content from feature-rich bonus games to European-style casino free spins and table games. The Leisure segment supplies gaming terminals and amusement machines in pubs, bingo halls, and adult gaming centers, as well as family entertainment centers, bowling centers, and other entertainment venues. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

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