Contrasting Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX)

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Free Report) and Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Bausch + Lomb has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutex Health has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

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Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Bausch + Lomb and Nutex Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch + Lomb 1 10 4 0 2.20 Nutex Health 0 1 2 0 2.67

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bausch + Lomb presently has a consensus price target of $18.25, indicating a potential upside of 16.27%. Nutex Health has a consensus price target of $252.50, indicating a potential upside of 183.74%. Given Nutex Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nutex Health is more favorable than Bausch + Lomb.

11.1% of Bausch + Lomb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of Nutex Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Bausch + Lomb shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 36.9% of Nutex Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Nutex Health”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch + Lomb $5.10 billion 1.09 -$360.00 million ($1.02) -15.39 Nutex Health $875.26 million 0.71 $70.79 million $8.98 9.91

Nutex Health has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bausch + Lomb. Bausch + Lomb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutex Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bausch + Lomb and Nutex Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch + Lomb -7.06% 2.77% 1.31% Nutex Health 7.34% 17.67% 7.37%

Summary

Nutex Health beats Bausch + Lomb on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bausch + Lomb

(Get Free Report)

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief. Its Pharmaceuticals segment offers proprietary and generic pharmaceutical products for post-operative treatments, as well as for the treatment of glaucoma, eye inflammation, ocular hypertension, dry eyes, and retinal diseases. The Surgical segment provides medical device equipment, consumables, and technologies for the treatment of cataracts, corneal, vitreous, and retinal eye conditions; and intraocular lenses and delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment, and other surgical instruments and devices for cataract surgery. The company sells its products and services through direct sales forces and independent distributors. Bausch + Lomb Corporation was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada. Bausch + Lomb Corporation is a subsidiary of Bausch Health Companies Inc.

About Nutex Health

(Get Free Report)

Nutex Health Inc. operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management. The Real Estate segment owns and owns and leases land and hospital building. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care. It also provides operational and managerial services, including management, billing, collections, human resources and recruiting, legal, accounting, and marketing. In addition, the company offers healthcare services, including emergency room care, inpatient care, and behavioral health, as well as onsite imaging, such as CT scan, X-ray, MRI, ultrasound, etc.; certified and accredited laboratories; and onsite inpatient pharmacies. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

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