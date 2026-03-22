Contrasting XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP) and PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) and XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.9% of PagSeguro Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of XBP Global shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of XBP Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

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Profitability

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and XBP Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PagSeguro Digital 10.37% 16.20% 3.33% XBP Global N/A 7,889.88% 384.84%

Risk & Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

PagSeguro Digital has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XBP Global has a beta of -0.39, meaning that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PagSeguro Digital and XBP Global”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PagSeguro Digital $3.65 billion 0.85 $379.40 million $1.28 7.33 XBP Global $142.77 million 0.31 -$12.37 million ($2.20) -1.72

PagSeguro Digital has higher revenue and earnings than XBP Global. XBP Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PagSeguro Digital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PagSeguro Digital and XBP Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PagSeguro Digital 0 4 5 0 2.56 XBP Global 1 0 0 0 1.00

PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus target price of $11.86, suggesting a potential upside of 26.34%. Given PagSeguro Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PagSeguro Digital is more favorable than XBP Global.

Summary

PagSeguro Digital beats XBP Global on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PagSeguro Digital

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PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth. It also offers cash-in solutions; online and in-person payment tools; and online gaming and cross-border digital services, as well as issues prepaid, credit, and cash cards. In addition, the company provides functionalities, and value-added services and features, such as purchase protection mechanisms, antifraud platform, account and business management tools, POS app, i-Banking App, Super App, and e-commerce support and bill payment services; and PedeFácil, an order management and food delivery app. Further, it is involved in processing of back-office solutions, including sales reconciliation, and gateway solutions and services, as well as the capture of credit cards with acquirers and sub acquirers. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About XBP Global

(Get Free Report)

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business. The Technology segment engages in the sale of recurring software licenses and related maintenance, and hardware solutions, as well as provision of related maintenance and professional services. In addition, the company offers XBP platform that provides a secured network allowing billers, consumers, and businesses to communicate and transact; XBP Omnidirect, a cloud-based platform that provides enterprise level client communication management; and Reaktr.ai for cybersecurity, data modernization and cloud management, and generative AI. Further, it provides request to pay solutions; enterprise information management solutions; robotic process automation solutions; digital mailroom and records digitization solutions; business process management and intelligent workflow automation solutions; integrated communications solution; banking and financial industry solutions and services; cross-border payments; digitization of checks; confirmation of payee; and mortgage and loan management solutions. The company is based in Egham, the United Kingdom. XBP Europe Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Exela Technologies, Inc.

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