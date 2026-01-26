LG Display (LPL) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 28th. Analysts expect LG Display to post earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $5.0020 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, January 28, 2026 at 12:00 AM ET.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. LG Display had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect LG Display to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LG Display Stock Performance

LPL opened at $4.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. LG Display has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPL. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in LG Display by 6.1% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 136,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 89,621 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 207,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in LG Display during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in LG Display during the third quarter worth $63,000.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of LG Display in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen upgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce”.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, is a global manufacturer of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels. The company designs and produces display solutions for a wide range of applications, including televisions, desktop monitors, notebook computers, tablets, smartphones, signage and automotive screens. Its product offerings span large-screen television modules, ultra-high definition monitors, flexible and transparent OLED displays, and specialized industrial panels.

LG Display operates a network of production facilities and research centers across Asia, including major manufacturing sites in Paju and Gumi, South Korea, as well as Wuhan, China.

