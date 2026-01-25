Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) and UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN) Head-To-Head Review

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) and UMC (OTCMKTS:UMCN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Black Diamond Group and UMC, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Diamond Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 UMC 0 0 0 0 0.00

Volatility & Risk

Black Diamond Group has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UMC has a beta of 33.65, suggesting that its stock price is 3,265% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Diamond Group $294.14 million 2.82 $18.72 million $0.41 29.49 UMC N/A N/A -$180,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Black Diamond Group and UMC”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Black Diamond Group has higher revenue and earnings than UMC.

Profitability

This table compares Black Diamond Group and UMC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Diamond Group 8.23% 10.76% 4.79% UMC -1,022.22% N/A N/A

Summary

Black Diamond Group beats UMC on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Black Diamond Group

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America. Its products include office units, lavatories, storage units, large multi-unit office complexes, classroom facilities, banking and health care facilities, high security modular buildings, custom manufactured modular facilities, blast resistant structures, SmartSpace interchangeable paneled units, and storage containers. This segment also sells new and used space rentals units; and provides delivery, installation, project management, and ancillary rental items, products, and services. The Workforce Solutions segment provides workforce housing solutions, including rental of accommodations and surface equipment, and provision of turnkey lodging and travel management logistics services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. This segment also provides associated services, such as installation, transportation, dismantlement, and sale of used fleet assets. This segment primarily serves the resource, infrastructure, construction, disaster recovery, and education sectors. It also provides specialized field rentals to oil and gas industries. The company markets its rental assets, custom sales, and ancillary products and services through in-house sales personnel, its website, social media, web campaigns, and its digital marketplace. Black Diamond Group Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About UMC

(Get Free Report)

UMC, Inc. provides medical insurance claims coding and processing, electronic medical records storage, chargemaster review, pricing comparison, and accounts receivable management services to healthcare providers. Its customers primarily include hospitals, medical clinics, and physician practitioners in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Medicorp, Inc. and changed its name to UMC, Inc. in May 2007. UMC, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Pampa, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.