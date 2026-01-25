Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) & Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF) Financial Review

Covalon Technologies (OTCMKTS:CVALF – Get Free Report) and Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Sonova’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Covalon Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covalon Technologies 6.25% 6.75% 5.83% Sonova N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Covalon Technologies and Sonova”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covalon Technologies $23.43 million 1.39 $1.47 million $0.05 23.60 Sonova $4.36 billion 3.85 $610.01 million N/A N/A

Sonova has higher revenue and earnings than Covalon Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Covalon Technologies has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sonova has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sonova shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Sonova shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Covalon Technologies and Sonova, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covalon Technologies 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sonova 3 4 1 1 2.00

Summary

Sonova beats Covalon Technologies on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covalon Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Covalon Technologies Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of medical products in infection management, advanced wound care, and surgical procedure areas in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company’s platform technologies comprise collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; and antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform, which is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity. It also offers medical coating platform, a process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device. In addition, the company provides wound care dressings; surgical and peri-operative; and infection management products. It offers its products under the Covalon brand name through third-party distribution networks and company’s direct sales force. The company serves hospitals, wound care centers, burn centers, extended/alternate care and acute care facilities, home health care agencies, and physicians’ offices. Covalon Technologies Ltd. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Sonova

(Get Free Report)

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands. The Cochlear Implants segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing implants and related products under the Advanced Bionics brand. The company sells its products through independent distributors; and provides hearing care services through a network of stores and clinics. The company was formerly known as Phonak Holding AG and changed its name to Sonova Holding AG in August 2007. Sonova Holding AG was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Covalon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covalon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.