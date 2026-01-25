Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) vs. Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) Critical Analysis

Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS – Get Free Report) and Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.3% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Apartment Investment and Management shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Gadsden Properties and Apartment Investment and Management, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 0.00 Apartment Investment and Management 1 0 1 0 2.00

Volatility & Risk

Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 69.64%. Given Apartment Investment and Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Apartment Investment and Management is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Gadsden Properties has a beta of -8.8, meaning that its share price is 980% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apartment Investment and Management has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Apartment Investment and Management”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Apartment Investment and Management $208.68 million 4.07 -$102.47 million $1.72 3.43

Gadsden Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Apartment Investment and Management.

Profitability

This table compares Gadsden Properties and Apartment Investment and Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A Apartment Investment and Management 125.34% -98.07% -7.13%

Summary

Apartment Investment and Management beats Gadsden Properties on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gadsden Properties

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment & Management Co. operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

