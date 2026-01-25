TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE:TSI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.93 and traded as low as $4.84. TCW Strategic Income Fund shares last traded at $4.8550, with a volume of 44,446 shares traded.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.93.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0217 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of TCW Strategic Income Fund

In other news, Director Robert Gerald Rooney bought 8,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $41,520.46. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,520.46. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $101,023. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JP Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JP Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,237,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,993,000 after purchasing an additional 231,451 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the second quarter worth $772,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 17.6% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 805,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 120,465 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

About TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund (NYSE: TSI) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide total return through high current income and capital appreciation. The fund primarily invests in a broad array of fixed-income securities, including corporate debt, high-yield bonds, mortgage- and asset-backed securities, and emerging market debt. By combining multiple credit sectors with a flexible duration approach, the fund aims to generate attractive yields while managing interest-rate and credit risks in varying market environments.

Under the management of TCW Asset Management Company LLC, a subsidiary of TCW Group founded in 1971, TSI leverages the firm’s deep credit research capabilities and global trading platforms.

