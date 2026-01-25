Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.66 and traded as low as $9.05. Clariant shares last traded at $9.05, with a volume of 1,465 shares changing hands.

Clariant Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.65.

Clariant Company Profile

Clariant is a Swiss specialty chemicals company headquartered in Muttenz, Switzerland, with roots tracing back to a 1995 spin-off from Sandoz. The company operates globally through a network of production sites, innovation centers and sales offices in more than 100 countries. Its focus on research and development has positioned Clariant as a key supplier of high-performance chemical solutions across diverse market segments.

The company’s portfolio is organized into three core segments: Care Chemicals, Adsorbents & Additives and Catalysis.

