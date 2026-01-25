Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as high as $0.88. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Up 3.5%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 5.72.

Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc is a leading multimedia company serving the U.S. Hispanic audience through a diversified portfolio of radio, digital and television assets. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, the company operates Spanish-language radio stations, online streaming platforms and live entertainment events aimed at Hispanic listeners and advertisers. Its media properties include flagship FM and AM radio stations in major markets, digital streaming apps and websites that deliver music, news and cultural programming.

The company’s core business centers on radio broadcasting, operating over a dozen stations across New York, Los Angeles, Miami, San Francisco, Chicago and Puerto Rico.

