First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey (OTCMKTS:FREVS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FREVS – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.04 and traded as low as $13.97. First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 700 shares.

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02.

About First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey

(Get Free Report)

First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey, Inc is a publicly traded (over-the-counter symbol FREVS) REIT organized in 1961. Its portfolio of residential and commercial properties are located in New Jersey and New York, with the largest concentration in northern New Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Real Estate Investment Trust of New Jersey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.