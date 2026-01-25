5N Plus (TSE:VNP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.88 and traded as high as C$19.45. 5N Plus shares last traded at C$19.34, with a volume of 252,175 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on VNP. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on 5N Plus from C$17.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on 5N Plus from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on 5N Plus from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Ventum Financial raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$19.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.93.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$146.06 million during the quarter. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 5N Plus Inc. will post 0.3739703 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company’s products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

