Elementis (LON:ELM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Elementis plc (LON:ELM – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 165.12 and traded as high as GBX 176.80. Elementis shares last traded at GBX 167.20, with a volume of 1,035,274 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 price target on shares of Elementis in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price target on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 195.

Get Elementis alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELM

Elementis Stock Down 0.9%

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm has a market cap of £950.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 164.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 165.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other news, insider Luc van Ravenstein acquired 16,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 156 per share, for a total transaction of £26,286. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Elementis

(Get Free Report)

Elementis is a global specialty chemicals company. We offer performance-driven additives that help create innovative formulations for consumer and industrial applications. As a FTSE 250 company, listed on the London Stock Exchange, we employ c.1,030 people globally. We have a nearly 200-year tradition of creating ingredients that add value to everyday consumer and industrial products. In 2024 Elementis reported revenue of $738m and adjusted operating profit of $129m.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Elementis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elementis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.