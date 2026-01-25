Assura (LON:AGR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Assura Plc (LON:AGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 47.90 and traded as high as GBX 48.50. Assura shares last traded at GBX 47.48, with a volume of 288,991 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGR shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 60 target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 60.

Get Assura alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AGR

Assura Price Performance

Assura Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 895.85, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.37.

(Get Free Report)

Assura plc is a specialist healthcare property investor and developer. We enable better health outcomes through our portfolio of more than 600 healthcare buildings across the UK and Ireland, from which over six million patients are served.

We BUILD for health, having developed over 100 new healthcare buildings in our history, and at the heart of our strategy sits The Bigger Picture; Healthy Environment (E), Healthy Communities (S), Healthy Business (G).

Assura plc achieved B Corp certification in July 2024 – the first FTSE 250 business to do so.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.