Mammoth Resources (CVE:MTH) Trading 33.3% Higher – Should You Buy?

Mammoth Resources Corp. (CVE:MTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 33.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 287,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 224% from the average session volume of 88,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 4.02.

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of totalling 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Mammoth Capital Corp. and changed its name to Mammoth Resources Corp.

