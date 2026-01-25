Quilter Plc Sells 21,307 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Quilter Plc cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988,352 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 21,307 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for about 2.7% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Quilter Plc owned about 0.06% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $159,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.
Key Advanced Micro Devices News
Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MarketWatch says AMD may be better positioned than Intel to handle a supply crunch, driving investor rotation into AMD as Intel’s outlook weakens. Why AMD’s stock is charging higher as Intel’s sinks
- Positive Sentiment: Invezz reports investors repositioned into AMD after Intel’s disappointing Q4 guidance, underscoring the view that AMD can pick up CPU/server orders Intel can’t supply. AMD stock jumps 4% on Friday: is Intel’s Q4 report the catalyst?
- Positive Sentiment: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a strategic collaboration to help customers scale AI with AMD technology — expands enterprise distribution and could accelerate adoption of AMD CPUs/GPUs in production AI deployments. Tata Consultancy Services Announces Strategic Collaboration with Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)
- Positive Sentiment: Cathie Wood/ARK says AMD can challenge Nvidia this year with cheaper data-center GPUs — a bullish institutional view that supports multiple-expansion narratives if AMD takes GPU share. Cathie Wood Thinks AMD Will Challenge Nvidia This Year
- Positive Sentiment: TipRanks notes a jump after AMD revealed price and release-date details for the Ryzen 7 9850X3D — product cadence and consumer/PC momentum remain tailwinds. AMD Stock Jumps on Ryzen 7 9850X3D Price & Release Date Reveal
- Neutral Sentiment: QuiverQuant highlights AMD as a notable contributor to QQQ gains and shows broad analyst buy ratings and range of price targets — bullish consensus but also dispersion in targets. QQQ is up 0.7% today, on AMD stock price movement
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets flag AMD’s strong AI/data-center momentum and expanding partner base — positive fundamentals but valuation and execution will determine sustainability. AMD’s Resurgence: Outpacing Nvidia in 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Seeking Alpha warns of downside risk if tech momentum fades and notes potential for underperformance/downgrades — investors should weigh high valuation and recent insider selling against growth expectations. AMDY: Risk Of Underperformance As Tech Momentum Fades (Rating Downgrade)
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 2.3%
Shares of AMD stock opened at $259.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $267.08. The firm has a market cap of $422.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.95.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.32%.Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total transaction of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,116,186.64. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,834,876.78. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock worth $36,034,173. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.
Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.