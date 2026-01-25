Quilter Plc Purchases 53,815 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 867,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,815 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $65,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 145,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $12,178,697.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 162,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,651,569.63. The trade was a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 10,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $920,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,655. This trade represents a 40.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting NextEra Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $87.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.94.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.61. The stock has a market cap of $176.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.72 and a 12 month high of $87.53.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.72%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc (NYSE: NEE), headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company’s principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra’s activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

