Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD is Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

Robocap Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,542 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 17,678 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 5.3% of Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Robocap Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Pinney & Scofield Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $259.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $218.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.87. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $267.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.77 billion, a PE ratio of 128.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.14, for a total value of $26,892,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,277,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,116,186.64. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $572,453.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,834,876.78. This trade represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,000 shares of company stock valued at $36,034,173. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company’s product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Articles

