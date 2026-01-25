UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,421 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 94.9% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Motco boosted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 431.8% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ELV. Wolfe Research set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $384.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Elevance Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen cut Elevance Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Elevance Health from $359.00 to $352.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.63.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $370.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $273.71 and a one year high of $458.75. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc (NYSE: ELV) is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company’s strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance’s core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

