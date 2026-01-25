Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.7% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $60,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% during the third quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Robocap Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robocap Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON opened at $221.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $140.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $228.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 38.11%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Argus increased their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $218.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.67.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

