Chubb Limited $CB Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,026 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.07% of Chubb worth $72,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $4,103,000. PFG Investments LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 6.6% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1,751.2% in the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 16,375 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.45, for a total value of $4,854,368.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 74,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,004,001.25. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.19, for a total value of $250,911.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,876.15. The trade was a 34.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,333 shares of company stock worth $16,629,873. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 0.0%

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Shares of CB opened at $300.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.59. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $263.14 and a 1 year high of $316.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CB. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $346.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Mizuho set a $317.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Chubb from $321.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CB

About Chubb

(Free Report)

Chubb is a global property and casualty insurance company that underwrites a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and related services. Its offerings include commercial property and casualty coverage, specialty liability, professional and management liability, cyber and technology insurance, marine and energy, surety, accident and health solutions, and high-net-worth personal lines such as homeowners, auto and valuables protection. Chubb serves businesses, individuals and institutions with tailored underwriting and risk-transfer solutions across multiple industry sectors.

In addition to core underwriting, Chubb provides risk engineering, loss control, claims management and risk consulting services intended to reduce loss severity and help clients manage exposures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.