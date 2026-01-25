Palamina (CVE:PA) Trading 30.3% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Palamina Corp. (CVE:PA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 30.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 687,311 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 540% from the average session volume of 107,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Palamina Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.16 million, a PE ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.99.

Palamina Company Profile

Palamina Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral deposits in Peru and Mexico. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company owns interests in the Usicayos, Panorama, Galena, Bendi, Cori, Yin Inca, Gaban, Yang, and Tinka projects located in Peru. Palamina Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

