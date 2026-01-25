Patten & Patten Inc. TN Increases Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,486 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,274 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.65.

NIKE stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $82.44.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.47%.

In other NIKE news, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 16,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares in the company, valued at $14,760,965.70. The trade was a 7.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,080.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,079.22. The trade was a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 91,229 shares of company stock worth $5,452,640 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

