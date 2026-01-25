Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,867 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 4.4% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $31,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 154,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,646,000 after buying an additional 10,697 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.6% in the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 283,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 18,336 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $123.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.03 and its 200-day moving average is $119.65. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $126.61. The company has a market capitalization of $66.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. The Growth Index is a subset of the S&P 500 and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

