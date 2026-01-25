Newport Trust Company LLC Decreases Holdings in Humana Inc. $HUM

Newport Trust Company LLC reduced its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,989 shares during the period. Humana makes up about 0.6% of Newport Trust Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Newport Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $277,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Funds Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 43.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Funds Management LTD now owns 79,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,627,000 after buying an additional 23,867 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the third quarter worth approximately $10,823,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 242,385 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,258,000 after acquiring an additional 166,475 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,613,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 174.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Humana from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Humana from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.37.

Humana Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of HUM opened at $265.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.26 and its 200 day moving average is $264.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.87 and a 12-month high of $315.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $32.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.99 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

