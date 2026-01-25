Strs Ohio Has $21.81 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,823,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,086,042,000 after acquiring an additional 672,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,154,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,225,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NIKE by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,157,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $863,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $835,063,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in NIKE by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 11,265,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $800,293,000 after purchasing an additional 978,771 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Timothy D. Cook bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,948,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 105,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,155.60. This represents a 90.12% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.54 per share, for a total transaction of $500,080.14. Following the purchase, the director owned 43,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,079.22. This represents a 25.12% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Insiders acquired 91,229 shares of company stock worth $5,452,640 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.65.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

