Strs Ohio Has $21.81 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,752 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,823,785 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,086,042,000 after acquiring an additional 672,705 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,154,159 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,225,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,603 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in NIKE by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,157,198 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $863,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,114 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth about $835,063,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE lifted its position in NIKE by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 11,265,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $800,293,000 after purchasing an additional 978,771 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
More NIKE News
Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Investors are revising expectations for NIKE’s strategic turnaround after coverage describing the company’s “Win Now” overhaul — management actions (store, inventory and go?to?market changes) are being framed as improving growth and margin visibility. This story supports a constructive view on execution improving near?term results. How Nike’s “Win Now” Overhaul At NIKE (NKE) Has Changed Its Investment Story
- Positive Sentiment: Distribution expansion: DoorDash’s partnership to sell footwear/apparel through ~1,000 Hibbett stores increases Nike’s omnichannel reach and could boost sales convenience and liquidate slow inventory — a tangible channel tailwind if adoption scales. DoorDash Taps 1,000 Hibbett Stores In Push For Instant Retail
- Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp lowered its price target (from $90 to $75) but kept an overweight rating — that reduces upside expectations versus prior targets but still signals analyst confidence in mid?term recovery; this is a mixed catalyst for the stock. Nike price target lowered by KeyCorp
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst roundups and valuation pieces note NIKE’s premium multiple and recent trading volatility — helpful context for investors but not an immediate directional catalyst. Analysts Offer Insights on Consumer Cyclical Companies: Nike (NKE)
- Neutral Sentiment: Personal?finance pieces showing how large a position you’d need for a target dividend (and Dogs of the Dow lists) raise investor interest in yield but don’t change NIKE’s payout profile materially. These stories can attract income?seeking flow but are not fundamental drivers. How much to invest in Nike stock for $1,000 in annual dividends (2026)
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation/coverage articles highlighting recent choppiness and a valuation premium may weigh on sentiment if results don’t accelerate, but they largely restate current market positioning. Evaluating Nike (NKE) Shares As Recent Trading Choppiness Highlights Valuation Premium
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish analysis warns NIKE has “too little room for error” — high expectations and a premium multiple mean small execution misses could pressure earnings and the stock. This type of critique can amplify selling if subsequent guidance disappoints. Nike: Too Little Room For Error
- Negative Sentiment: Opinion pieces questioning whether NIKE will regain its former outperformance highlight multi?year investor losses and structural concerns, which may keep sentiment cautious and limit a sustained rally until clearer evidence of durable growth appears. Will Nike Stock Ever Be a Winner Again?
Insiders Place Their Bets
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $67.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Piper Sandler set a $75.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.65.
Check Out Our Latest Report on NKE
NIKE Price Performance
Shares of NKE stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $82.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
NIKE Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.
NIKE Profile
Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.
The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than NIKE
- How a Family Trust May Be Able To Help Preserve Your Wealth
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Your Signature Is Missing – Act Before It’s Too Late
- The $100 Trillion AI Story No One Is Telling You
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.