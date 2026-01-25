ZEGA Investments LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

ZEGA Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,975 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.4% of ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 4,228 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Kooman & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial raised Alphabet from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, October 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $315.00 in a report on Monday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (up from $268.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.40.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.30, for a total value of $867,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,962 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,832.60. The trade was a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.30, for a total transaction of $10,637,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,211,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,945,705.60. The trade was a 1.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 222,409 shares of company stock worth $68,564,532 in the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $328.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $340.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.65 and a 200 day moving average of $260.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.00% and a net margin of 32.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

