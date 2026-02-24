Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK) Stock Price Down 4.2% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $612.92 and last traded at $638.52. Approximately 29,874,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 20,021,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $666.49.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNDK has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Sandisk from $600.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group set a $1,000.00 target price on Sandisk in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sandisk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Fox Advisors raised Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.85.

Sandisk Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $436.39 and a 200 day moving average of $245.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -84.13.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $6.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $2.89. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Sandisk had a negative net margin of 11.66% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total transaction of $248,022.94. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandisk

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sandisk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandisk by 137.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 138 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Sandisk Company Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

