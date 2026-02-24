Devon Energy (DVN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN):

2/23/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/11/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $44.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Devon Energy was upgraded by TD Cowen to “hold”.

2/4/2026 – Devon Energy was given a new $50.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

2/4/2026 – Devon Energy was upgraded by Barclays PLC from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from $42.00.

2/3/2026 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

2/3/2026 – Devon Energy was given a new $51.00 price target by Mizuho.

2/3/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $49.00 to $57.00.

2/3/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Devon Energy was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.

1/27/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

1/26/2026 – Devon Energy was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.

1/26/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Siebert Williams Shank from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/16/2026 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..

1/15/2026 – Devon Energy was downgraded by Scotiabank from “sector outperform” to “sector perform”. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down from $47.00.

1/15/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $53.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/5/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/31/2025 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.

12/29/2025 – Devon Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.

Get Devon Energy Corporation alerts:

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.