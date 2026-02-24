Devon Energy (DVN) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN):
- 2/23/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/23/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $45.00 to $41.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/20/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2026 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/18/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $57.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/11/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Raymond James Financial, Inc. from $44.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2026 – Devon Energy was upgraded by TD Cowen to “hold”.
- 2/4/2026 – Devon Energy was given a new $50.00 price target by UBS Group AG.
- 2/4/2026 – Devon Energy was upgraded by Barclays PLC from “equal weight” to “overweight”. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up from $42.00.
- 2/3/2026 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.
- 2/3/2026 – Devon Energy was given a new $51.00 price target by Mizuho.
- 2/3/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Wolfe Research from $49.00 to $57.00.
- 2/3/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $45.00 to $47.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $41.00 to $45.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Devon Energy was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.
- 1/27/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Susquehanna from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2026 – Devon Energy was downgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong sell”.
- 1/26/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Siebert Williams Shank from $46.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/23/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/21/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/16/2026 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Benchmark Co..
- 1/15/2026 – Devon Energy was downgraded by Scotiabank from “sector outperform” to “sector perform”. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down from $47.00.
- 1/15/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $41.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $53.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/5/2026 – Devon Energy had its price target lowered by Sanford C. Bernstein from $48.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/31/2025 – Devon Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Roth Mkm. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/29/2025 – Devon Energy had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by Weiss Ratings.
Devon Energy Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.02%.
Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.
