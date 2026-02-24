PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 6.7% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $48.00 and last traded at $47.02. 57,943,127 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 26,427,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.05.

PayPal News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Compass Point raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.03.

PayPal Trading Up 6.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.93.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, EVP Frank Keller sold 3,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total value of $139,815.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,993.40. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $49,114.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,357.96. This trade represents a 75.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 42,304 shares of company stock worth $1,749,493 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,462 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,637,000 after buying an additional 636,441 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $949,758,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,215,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $713,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,843 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in PayPal by 1.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,992,031 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $891,248,000 after acquiring an additional 184,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal’s platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal’s portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree’s developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Articles

