Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Shares Up 3.1% – Still a Buy?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.7260 and last traded at $0.7025. Approximately 23,083,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 80,752,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6817.

DVLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group raised their price target on Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datavault AI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $402.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.15.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 5,115,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $3,683,221.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 213,766,229 shares in the company, valued at $153,911,684.88. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Marc Howitt sold 19,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,039.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 311,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,411.67. The trade was a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,184,722 shares of company stock worth $32,385,858. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Datavault AI by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Datavault AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

