ProShares Ultra Silver $AGQ Shares Sold by Keynote Financial Services LLC

Keynote Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Free Report) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC owned 0.05% of ProShares Ultra Silver worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Group One Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth $145,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 8.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Up 13.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGQ opened at $319.85 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Silver has a fifty-two week low of $31.88 and a fifty-two week high of $320.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.95.

ProShares Ultra Silver Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.

