Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.5% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $62,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Trending Headlines about Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Retail enthusiasm and heavy options positioning are fueling demand for QQQ, with social sentiment scores near record highs — a likely near-term support for the ETF. Investors Are Acting As if QQQ Is the Perfect Investment Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings momentum among large-cap growth names in the Nasdaq 100 could provide fresh catalysts for QQQ if results and guidance beat expectations. Monitor upcoming marquee reports. Earnings Growth Could Power These ETFs
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage suggests the Fed is expected to remain steady for now, which is broadly supportive for growth/tech exposure that QQQ provides. Stability in policy reduces the odds of a rate shock that would hurt high-PE names. Federal Reserve Watch: Steady As She Goes
- Neutral Sentiment: Daily ETF updates note recent gains in QQQ as markets rallied; useful for context but not a new catalyst. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 1-22-2026
- Neutral Sentiment: General ETF primer pieces reiterate QQQ’s long-term exposure to large-cap growth and tech — useful for allocation decisions but not immediately price-moving. Should Invesco QQQ (QQQ) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Negative Sentiment: Global rate volatility — notably Japan’s policy and local yield shocks — is cited as a source of market fragility; spillovers could increase volatility for tech-heavy indices and put pressure on QQQ. Japan Rate Decision And Its Butterfly Effects On S&P 500
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary warning that the Fed’s rate-cutting cycle may be ending and that bond/market internals look thin — these macro signals could reverse risk appetite and weigh on QQQ if they accelerate. The Fed’s Rate-Cutting Cycle May Be Over Sooner Than You Think
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
