Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,214 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 0.5% of Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $62,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.7% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Enclave Advisors LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% during the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $622.72 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $637.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $616.52 and its 200 day moving average is $598.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a $0.7941 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Invesco QQQ Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

