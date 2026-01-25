Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Purchased by Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC

Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,594 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,002 shares during the quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 86.1% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 52.3% during the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 320,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $52,270,893.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 14,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,205.50. The trade was a 95.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Alana K. Knowles sold 7,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $1,313,137.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,215.35. This represents a 86.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 635,190 shares of company stock worth $100,254,408. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Freedom Capital cut Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $166.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $335.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $132.04 and a one year high of $169.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.83.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $48.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.57%.Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 96.20%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

