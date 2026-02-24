Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $75.28 and last traded at $75.2390, with a volume of 2335727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.90.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy Stock Up 0.5%

The firm has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.79.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 12.49%.The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-4.950 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Y. Kim sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.57, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,780.23. This represents a 32.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John M. Moreira sold 7,800 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $576,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 43,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,579.10. This represents a 15.27% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company’s core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.