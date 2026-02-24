Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan Sells 25,366 Shares

Amprius Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) CTO Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 25,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $257,718.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 723,330 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,032.80. The trade was a 3.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Constantin Ionel Stefan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 28th, Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 39,690 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $476,280.00.

On Friday, January 23rd, Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 1,600 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $19,200.00.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 73,280 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $879,360.00.

On Thursday, January 22nd, Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 492,827 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $5,933,637.08.

On Thursday, December 11th, Constantin Ionel Stefan sold 198,255 shares of Amprius Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $2,083,660.05.

Amprius Technologies Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSE:AMPX traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.82. 6,076,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,098,249. Amprius Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $16.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -41.61 and a beta of 2.98.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Amprius Technologies by 353.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amprius Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMPX shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on Amprius Technologies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amprius Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

About Amprius Technologies

Amprius Technologies, Inc (NYSE: AMPX) is a U.S.-based developer of high-energy-density lithium-ion batteries that leverage silicon anode technology to deliver performance levels beyond conventional graphite-based cells. The company’s batteries are designed to offer industry-leading gravimetric energy density, enabling longer run times and reduced weight for portable power applications. Amprius blends advanced materials science and scalable manufacturing processes to commercialize next-generation battery solutions.

At the core of Amprius’ product portfolio are cylindrical and prismatic cells that employ a proprietary silicon nanowire anode, which supports high charge/discharge rates while maintaining cycle life.

