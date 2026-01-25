InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 163.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 0.8%

IHT opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.24.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership and operation of lodging properties across the western United States. Structured as a REIT, the company focuses on acquiring, managing and leasing midscale and economy hotel assets. Its portfolio includes full-service, limited-service and extended-stay properties that cater to both transient and group travelers.

The company’s principal activities encompass property management, guest services and facilities upkeep at each of its hotel locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.