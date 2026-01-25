InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 27th

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 163.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 27th.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 0.8%
IHT opened at $1.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $4.24.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership and operation of lodging properties across the western United States. Structured as a REIT, the company focuses on acquiring, managing and leasing midscale and economy hotel assets. Its portfolio includes full-service, limited-service and extended-stay properties that cater to both transient and group travelers.
The company’s principal activities encompass property management, guest services and facilities upkeep at each of its hotel locations.
