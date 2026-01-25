Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. $HPQ

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 337,358 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 55,597 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $8,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 21.7% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,369 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of HP by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO grew its position in shares of HP by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 35,544 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HP by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,449 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 41,922 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,089,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 141,456 shares in the company, valued at $3,677,856. The trade was a 22.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,572 shares in the company, valued at $801,724.68. The trade was a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 110,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,126 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE:HPQ opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.21. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $35.28.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.57% and a negative return on equity of 330.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. HP has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.810 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Argus raised shares of HP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on HP from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.77.

HP Profile

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett?Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Featured Stories

