Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stock Holdings Cut by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 12,670 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 44.9% during the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

ADBE stock opened at $301.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.26. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $288.33 and a 52 week high of $465.70. The stock has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Adobe from $480.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price objective on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $402.85.

Key Stories Impacting Adobe

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

