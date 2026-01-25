Provident Trust Co. Has $425.01 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 7.1% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned 0.54% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $425,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $1,477,836,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,871,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,450,000 after buying an additional 1,917,530 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,776,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after acquiring an additional 845,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 491.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,005,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,525,000 after acquiring an additional 835,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group
In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance
NYSE PNC opened at $219.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $227.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.21.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.
The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.
- Positive Sentiment: Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised its price target on PNC to $247 after management issued a bullish 2026 outlook, signaling confidence in earnings momentum. Keefe Bruyette Lifts PNC Financial PT to $247
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo boosted its PNC price target to $264, reflecting expectations for stronger share-price appreciation. Wells Fargo Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group Price Target to $264.00
- Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada raised its target on PNC to $235, joining other brokers in lifting forward views on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts The PNC Financial Services Group Price Target to $235.00
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokers (Morgan Stanley and TD Cowen) published notes forecasting strong price appreciation for PNC, adding to bullish analyst momentum. Morgan Stanley Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PNC TD Cowen Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PNC
- Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer and other brokerage notes reiterated expectations for upside, reinforcing the analyst-driven support behind the stock. Oppenheimer Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PNC Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PNC
- Positive Sentiment: PNC launched digital self-directed brokerage account opening within PNC Wealth Management, a product step that could expand retail/investment flows over time. PNC Wealth Management Simplifies Investing With New Online Brokerage Account Opening
- Neutral Sentiment: MSN published a summary of the five most insightful analyst questions from PNC’s Q4 earnings call — useful context on management’s guidance and investor priorities but not new company action. 5 insightful analyst questions from PNC’s Q4 earnings call
- Neutral Sentiment: A Zacks comparison piece weighs PNC against Tradeweb (TW) on valuation, offering a relative-value view for investors deciding between financial/investment-bank exposure. PNC vs. TW: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction today is negative — shares are trading lower — which may reflect short-term profit-taking after recent gains and the flurry of analyst attention rather than fresh company weak signals.
About The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.
PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.
