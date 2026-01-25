Provident Trust Co. Has $425.01 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc $PNC

Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,115,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 7.1% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Provident Trust Co. owned 0.54% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $425,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $1,477,836,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,871,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,450,000 after buying an additional 1,917,530 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,776,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,598,000 after acquiring an additional 845,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 491.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,005,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,525,000 after acquiring an additional 835,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael Duane Thomas sold 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.57, for a total value of $183,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,073.14. The trade was a 14.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $268.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE PNC opened at $219.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc has a 52 week low of $145.12 and a 52 week high of $227.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 20th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.99%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC’s core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

