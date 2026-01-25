Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $88.53 Million Stake in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 973,383 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 50,008 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.21% of eBay worth $88,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,149,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1,007.4% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,189,868 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $163,058,000 after buying an additional 1,992,116 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.8% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 2,785,699 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $206,142,000 after buying an additional 1,310,373 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in eBay by 19,822.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,290,981 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $96,126,000 after buying an additional 1,284,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,986,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on eBay from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group set a $112.00 price objective on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on eBay from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.66.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.71 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 20.37%.eBay’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total transaction of $374,540.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 91,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,848.74. This trade represents a 4.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $585,478.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,123.48. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,825. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc is a global e-commerce company that operates an online marketplace connecting individual consumers and businesses for the sale and purchase of new, used and collectible goods. Founded in 1995 by Pierre Omidyar and headquartered in San Jose, California, eBay grew from its early auction-style site into a diversified platform offering both auction-format listings and fixed-price “Buy It Now” transactions. The company completed an initial public offering in the late 1990s and has since evolved its platform and services to support a broad range of product categories and buyer preferences.

The company’s core business centers on its marketplace platform, which provides listing, search and transaction capabilities for millions of items across consumer goods, electronics, fashion, collectibles and more.

