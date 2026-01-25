Unity Software Inc. $U is Maytree Asset Management Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Maytree Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 112.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 217,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,111 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises 7.8% of Maytree Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Maytree Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.05% of Unity Software worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Unity Software from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Unity Software from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

In related news, COO Alexander Blum sold 40,693 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $1,683,876.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 563,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,822.84. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $9,495,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,298,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,303,585.08. This trade represents a 16.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 1,647,935 shares of company stock worth $75,174,498 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 2.04.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 9.45% and a negative net margin of 24.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

