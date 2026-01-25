Quilter Plc Increases Stake in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Quilter Plc boosted its stake in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 666,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares during the quarter. Ares Management comprises 1.8% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Quilter Plc owned about 0.20% of Ares Management worth $106,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 30.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth approximately $161,774,000. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 6.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 159,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,566,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth $2,254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 186,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $28,441,591.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,997 shares in the company, valued at $44,449,791.75. The trade was a 39.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 590,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,653,808 over the last three months. Insiders own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $155.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Ares Management Corporation has a 1-year low of $110.63 and a 1-year high of $200.49.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Ares Management from $218.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wolfe Research set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.57.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high?net?worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

