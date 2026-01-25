Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 238,664 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 261.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,118 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,664 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.08% of Adobe worth $116,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbend Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.1% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the software company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the second quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the software company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 44.9% in the second quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,576.88. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $301.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.33 and a 1-year high of $465.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $331.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.81 EPS. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 9th. UBS Group set a $487.00 target price on Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $402.85.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

